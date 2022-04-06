Elden Ring has been out for a while now, and you've probably noticed that progress requires three things: Luck, skill and runes. Plenty of glorious runes. Runes double as both currency and experience points in Elden Ring, as they're what you'll use to both buy items and upgrade your character. That applies both to leveling up weapons, which also requires Smithing Stones, and traditional character levelling, for which you'll need a vast quantity of runes.

You'll get those runes by killing foes, slaying bosses and selling items. But if you're looking to earn them quickly, there's are easy ways to farm them. This article contains two rune farming methods. One is available to you early on, and the second much later in the game.

The first method I'll describe will net you about 50,000 runes in 15 minutes. The second, which is best suited for post-game rune farming, is dramatically faster -- it easily gets you a million runes in 10 minutes.

The early method: 50,000 runes in 15 minutes

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

To start off, you'll need to head to the Third Church of Marika, which is encircled on the map above. If you've not already found the Site of Grace there, travel to Agheel Lake North, where you were granted Torrent by Melina. Travel on the path, running past everything, including a giant that'll be waiting near the Church. Once you've activated the Site of Grace inside, go around the back and you'll find a transporter by a little cove.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Once you go through the transportation portal, you'll be taken to a place called the Bestial Sanctum in a region called Dragonbarrow. Inside the Sanctum is Gurranq, a creature that rewards you for bringing it Deathroots. That's a whole other guide though: What we're interested here is outside.

Once you look out into the fields, you'll see a giant dragon knight guarding the Sanctum. It's a boss, the Black Blade Kindred. Do not fight it. It will kill you dead.

Instead, walk to the left side of the steps you're standing on and jump into the field. The boss won't notice you unless you're directly in front of it, so just avoid that. Go into the fields, however, and you'll see a bunch of diminutive, statue-looking warriors walking about. These are what you've come for.

They're easy (by Elden Ring standards) to kill at almost any level, since they stagger from being hit. And you can sneak up behind them to perform a critical hit from behind, which will either defeat them straight up or take a chunk off their health. And best of all, killing them grants you a little over 1,000 runes each.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

On the left side of the balcony you jump off, all these enemies are walking around alone. The right side is more challenging, since they travel in packs of two or three. If you're a low level, I recommend hanging to the left and picking them off one by one. Either way, you can rack up lots of runes quickly by killing a set, respawning them by traveling to the Site of Grace inside the Bestium Sanctum, and doing it all over again.

End Game rune farming: 1 million in 10 minutes

As you progress through Elden Ring, 50,000 runes in 15 minutes may no longer do the trick. The best method I've found will get you that amount in under a minute, but there are a few prerequisites.

To optimize results, you'll need the Sacred Relic Sword, a weapon that you can only get by beating the final boss. You can do this method with any other weapon, it's just that the Sacred Relic Sword's special move has a huge area of effect that expedites the process. You'll also want a Golden Scarab talisman, which boosts rune acquisition by 20%.

The area in question is an optional area called Mohgwyn Palace. You can access this area in one of two ways: Go through White-Faced Varre's questline, which you can do by finding him at the Rose Church after you beat Godrick The Grafted, or by finding a portal in the west side of the Mountaintops of the Giants. If you're confused about how to access the western half of the Mountaintops, it involves collecting two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and presenting it at the Grand Lift of Rold.

I chose the latter method, since I had already unlocked the western side of the Mountaintops. You can find the portal and its location on the map below.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

If you arrive via transporter, you'll find yourself in a little cave. Exit and you'll be greeted to a panoramic view of Mohgwyn Palace, as well as a Site of Grace. This Site of Grace is where you'll be farming your runes.

If you're standing at the Site of Grace and look forward, you'll see a bunch of sleeping ogre creatures. There's about a dozen of them hanging out. If you look to the left, you'll see another area separated from you by a big canyon. Wandering back and forth on the other side of the canyon is a very ugly bird.

Luckily for us, the bird is an idiot. If you shoot it with an arrow, it will become incensed and run at you. As noted, there is a giant canyon between you and the bird. The bird falls down and dies, giving you about 11,000 runes for little effort. Then, it's time to kill the ogre dudes. This is where the Sacred Relic Sword comes in. It has a special move called Wave of Gold, which will hit almost every enemy in the space. Just by targeting one ogre and hitting L2, I killed a bunch of them and got about 40,000 runes.

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Bandai Namco/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

And that's it! Once everyone's dead and you've harvested those runes, go take a quick rest at the Site of Grace so the enemies repopulate the area. Then do it all over again.

Again, you don't need to use the final boss weapon. It won't take you too long to clear out all the enemies here, especially if you have another weapon with a big area of effect attack. Remember to equip your Golden Scarab talisman, which will boost your ruin acquisition by 20%. All told, you'll get about 60,000 runes per run. Once you get into a good flow, it's easy to farm a million runes in 10 minutes here.

Spend an hour on this and you'll be the richest Tarnished the Lands Between ever saw.