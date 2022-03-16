Elden Ring Sells 12M Copies Worldwide, Plans for More Content on Other Media

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Elden Ring came out Feb. 22, and in less than a month it's already sold 12 million copies globally, developer FromSoftware said Wednesday.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring," said Hidetaka Miyazaki, game director and president and CEO of FromSoftware.

George R.R. Martin, the author of the Game of Thrones books, developed the story for Elden Ring with FromSoftware. The combination of the game's vast open world and punishing yet rewarding combat has made the action RPG one of the highest-rated games ever released, according to Metacritic.

FromSoftware also said it plans to expand Elden Ring "beyond the realm of games." Specifics on what this means for the future of the game weren't provided.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles for $60.