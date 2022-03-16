iPad Air 2022 Review Daylight Saving Time Legislation CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Addresses Congress Starbucks Reusable Cups New iOS Emoji
Elden Ring Sells 12M Copies Worldwide, Plans for More Content on Other Media

That's a lot of players dying over and over and over again.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Millions are adventuring in the Lands Between

 Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Elden Ring came out Feb. 22, and in less than a month it's already sold 12 million copies globally, developer FromSoftware said Wednesday.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring," said Hidetaka Miyazaki, game director and president and CEO of FromSoftware.

George R.R. Martin, the author of the Game of Thrones books, developed the story for Elden Ring with FromSoftware. The combination of the game's vast open world and punishing yet rewarding combat has made the action RPG one of the highest-rated games ever released, according to Metacritic.

FromSoftware also said it plans to expand Elden Ring "beyond the realm of games." Specifics on what this means for the future of the game weren't provided. 

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles for $60. 