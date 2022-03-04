Elden Ring Performance Issues: Why You Shouldn't Use a Steam Cloud Save

FromSoftware

It's been a week since Elden Ring came out, and many players on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. They also continue to run into problems from performance issues, multiplayer problems and now, Steam cloud saves.

The Elden Ring official Twitter account tweeted Friday about a conflict with saves that may happen when playing the game on Steam. When starting Elden Ring, players might receive a "Cloud Sync Conflict" message due to an error with the game not saving to the cloud properly.

Under certain conditions, save data may not sync properly with the #Steam Cloud in the PC version of ELDEN RING. If you are playing the PC version of the game, please check the following link.

👉 https://t.co/lGT9BB5yXm — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 4, 2022

If players receive this message, they should double-check what save is the most recently updated, whether it be the local file save or the cloud save. Most likely it will be the local file save. Not checking this might run the risk of downloading a cloud save that could be significantly older resulting in hours or days of loss progress. Publisher Bandai Namco advises PC players to back up their save games as it works on a fix.

Bandai Namco apologized last week for the performance issues Elden Ring players have experienced. This included slow gameplay, stuttering framerate and high sensitivity when using a mouse.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience," the company said.

It did suggest PC players verify they have the latest drivers for their graphics cards to help alleviate the problems with the game's performance. Bandai Namco says patches to address these problems will be coming sometime in the future.

PS5 players had their own issues to deal with. If the console's power is turned off while playing or in rest mode, it would prevent the player's progress from being saved. An update released on Tuesday appears to have addressed that issue.

(2/2)



PS5:

💠Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 2, 2022

Valve's Steam Deck, the company's portable PC gaming device, came out Feb. 25, and it's not handling Elden Ring that well. A coder with the company tweeted Saturday it's working on an update to fix issues with the game.

The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing ELDEN RING for Steam Deck. Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental. pic.twitter.com/5oSnXtF2OG — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 26, 2022

Xbox gamers also had their issues to contend with. Last weekend, they were unable to participate in the Elden Ring multiplayer due to a network issue.

The Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed the problem was fixed Saturday evening.