Elden Ring Has Performance Issues, But a Fix Is in the Works

Elden Ring, which came out last week, has received huge praise from critics. Players of the game, however, have run into some issues while playing the game on PS5, Xbox and PC, and publisher Bandai Namco says it's working on the problem.

Bandai Namco apologized Friday for the inconvenience Elden Ring players are facing, according to a post on the publisher's website. The issues with the game include dropping of frame rate and high mouse sensitivity on the PC version of the game, while the PS5 version has had trouble with saving the game if the console shuts off while playing or in rest mode.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience," the company said.

It did offer some suggestions to help alleviate the problems. PC gamers should verify they have the latest drivers for their graphics cards. PS5 players should make sure they quit out of the game for it to save properly if they choose to stop playing for a long period of time.

Bandai Namco says patches to address these problems will be coming sometime in the future.

Valve's Steam Deck, the company's portable PC gaming device, came out Feb. 25, and it's not handling Elden Ring that well. A coder with the company tweeted Saturday it's working on an update to fix issues with the game.

The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing ELDEN RING for Steam Deck. Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental. pic.twitter.com/5oSnXtF2OG — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 26, 2022

Xbox gamers also had their issues to contend with. Over the weekend, they were unable to participate in the Elden Ring multiplayer due to a network issue.

The Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed the problem was fixed Saturday evening.