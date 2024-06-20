Elden Ring Fans Finally Get a Launch Trailer One Day Before New DLC's Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment on Thursday released the launch trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming downloadable content for its 2022 hit game Elden Ring. The three-minute video begins with the words, "My loyal blade. And champion of the festival. Both your deeds will ever be praised in song."

Visuals in the stunning trailer include a headless statue, wormlike creatures in a glowing forest and giant flying bug creatures, along with some gnarly blade and spear combat and boss battle gameplay. It ends with the figure of a woman facing away from the viewer saying, "Promise me you'll be my consort."

The YouTube caption for the video teases, "Welcome the birth of a God. The coming of a Lord. And follies better left forgotten. In that forsaken place, blood must spill."

The $40 DLC is out June 21 and continues the story arc of Miquella. It will include some very tough bosses (no surprise given the game's original difficulty), 100 new weapons, 10 major bosses and eight new weapon categories. It's geared toward players who are level 120-150.

Read more: Elden Ring Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki Talks Shadow of the Erdtree, New Weapons and More

Adding to the excitement around Shadow of the Erdtree, Bandi Namco's UK account on X posted a flaming bonfire monster standing near Big Ben in London.

The game's creative director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, spoke with CNET recently about Shadow of the Erdtree, giving some background on the story, the boss battles and how the DLC fits in with the original game. He said the DLC will complete Elden Ring, as its content was originally planned to be part of the game, but didn't fit at the time of its completion. It's content that was also worked on by George R. R. Martin, the author and Game of Thrones creator who helped build the world of Elden Ring.