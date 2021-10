From Software

Elden Ring has been delayed to Feb. 25, 2022, the game's official Twitter account said Monday. The action role-playing game was previously scheduled to come out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC in January.

Developer From Software noted that the delay came after "the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations."

The company also revealed that a " closed network test" -- a limited-time demo -- will run from Nov. 12 to 14. You'll have to sign up by Nov. 1 to try it out.