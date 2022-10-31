EA Will Make a Trio of Games Based on Marvel Characters

EA struck a deal with Marvel to develop a trio of games based on the Disney-owned superhero company's characters, it said Monday. The first of these is the Iron Man game it announced in September.

It's unclear which characters the other games will be based on, but EA noted that they'll fit into the action adventure titles with original stories and come to consoles and PC. Last month, GameIndustry reported the companies confirmed they're working together on games beyond Iron Man.

"We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable," Marvel Games Executive Vice President Jay Ong said in a release.

Ong also hinted that these games are long way off by noting that they "can't wait for players to learn more in the far future.

EA isn't the only developer working on Marvel titles-- Skydance New Media is working on World War II-set Captain America and Black Panther game, while Insomniac is scheduled to release the sequel to its 2018 Spider-Man game next year. Gothic Marvel-inspired strategy game Midnight Suns is also due out Dec. 2.