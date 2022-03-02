EA Sports Pulls Russian National Team, All Russian Clubs From FIFA 22

EA Sports/Screenshot by CNET

EA Sports is removing the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online, the company behind the soccer video game franchise said Wednesday. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hundreds of civilian casualties and around 660,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and en end to the invasion of Ukraine," EA Sports FIFA wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

The company previously removed disgraced former Raiders coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22.