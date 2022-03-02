Ukraine War Updates Free COVID Antiviral Pills Fitbit Recalls Smartwatch Over Burn Hazard T. Rex May Have Been 3 Species Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger DiMaggio Back as Bender in Futurama Revival
EA Sports Pulls Russian National Team, All Russian Clubs From FIFA 22

The company called for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mary King headshot
Mary King
FIFA 22 will no longer feature Russian teams.

 EA Sports/Screenshot by CNET

EA Sports is removing the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online, the company behind the soccer video game franchise said Wednesday. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hundreds of civilian casualties and around 660,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. 

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and en end to the invasion of Ukraine," EA Sports FIFA wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

The company previously removed disgraced former Raiders coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22. 