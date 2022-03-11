EA Reveals Early Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dead Space Remake

Electronic Arts

One of the biggest surprises of the 2021 summer games season was the reveal of the remake of the original Dead Space. This sci-fi-influenced survival horror game franchise blended elements of Alien, The Thing and Resident Evil, making for a scary, well-regarded experience among horror fans. This full remake, set for release in early 2023, will mark the first time we've seen a new Dead Space game since the release of Dead Space 3 in 2013.

During a Friday behind-the-scenes livestream, the developers at EA Motive showed early gameplay of the Dead Space remake, focusing on changes to combat, how the sound design has been enhanced, and what the horrifying Necromorphs look like now.

The original Dead Space took place within a derelict spaceship known as the USG Ishimura. Following the discovery of an ancient artifact, the ship's residents are confronted by an alien force that turns the deceased into mutated monsters known as Necromorphs. The story of the original game, and its remake, picks up sometime after the outbreak, with engineer Issac Clarke arriving at the ship to find his girlfriend, who was on the ship during the outbreak. As you can expect, things quickly go south not long after his arrival.

The main hook of the original game had you surviving the labyrinthine halls and decks of the USG Ishimura with what little resources you could scrounge up. As Issac was an engineer, many of the weapons you could use against the waves of Necromorphs were repurposed industrial gear used to cut down enemies -- resulting in some gory fights. That loop is very much intact in the remake.

During the developer livestream, the topic focused on the upcoming game's audio design. One of the great strengths of the Dead Space series is its use of atmosphere to establish a sense of dread and terror, and the team behind the upcoming remake is looking to enhance that aspect.

While the gameplay shown during the livestream is a work in progress, it was interesting to see the behind-the-scenes process. The developers said they intend to stick closely with what the original game did well, but want to update the gameplay and presentation to fit modern conventions. They have even cited Capcom's 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 as a source of inspiration.

One of the successes of the 2019 was that it not kept its focus on the careful balancing of terror with empowerment, allowing players to eek small victories against tough odds, but it also enhanced the core story with its improved storytelling and presentation. This not only made for a great horror game on its own, but also a fantastic remake of a great Resident Evil game.



In the case of the Dead Space remake, it is about showing respect for the original, but it also wants to improve things where more could have been done. For instance, the protagonist Issac Clarke will now be a more fully realized character in the remake. The original 2008 game featured him as a silent protagonist, getting a voice in the following sequels. The remake will attempt to put him closer to the forefront of the game's story.

This stream was our first look at the game since the reveal last summer, and the developers have said we can expect to hear more about the game regularly. After confirming rumors the game will release in early 2023, they said a more set date will be announced later. The next developer livestream will take place in May, with a particular focus on the game's art design.