Electronic Arts and Middle-earth Enterprises announced on Monday an upcoming free mobile game called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. With the role-playing game, Lord of the Rings fans can look forward to experiencing the iconic universe in a whole new way.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a Collectible RPG with strategic and social elements. The game will feature immersive storytelling with iconic plot lines, turn-based combat and a selection of characters from both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit to battle the evils of Middle-earth.

"The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players," Malachi Boyle, vice president of mobile RPG for Electronic Arts, said in a statement. "The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they'll go head-to-head with their favorite characters."

Little is known about the game currently, but according to EA, it'll require an internet connection and include some in-game purchases. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is expected to enter limited regional beta testing this summer.

CNET will provide updates as more information becomes available.