E3 2023 Schedule: Different Dates for Gaming Industry and Fans

The video game event E3 -- the Electronic Entertainment Expo -- will run Tuesday, June 13, to Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Entertainment Software Association said Monday. It'll be the first E3 handled by new organizer ReedPop, which is also responsible for PAX, Star Wars Celebration and New York Comic Con.

Partnered digital events will kick off Sunday, June 11, and run throughout the show, while E3 Business Days -- for industry people and media -- will happen Tuesday, June 13, to Thursday, June 15. The business and media elements will be held in separate parts of the convention center.

Members of the public will be able to join on Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, as long as they've bought a ticket. They'll get the traditional array of spectacular booths and a dedicated theater where developers and gaming industry personalities will showcase upcoming titles.

"E3 is one of the global gaming industry's few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating," ReedPop's vice president of gaming, Kyle Marsden-Kish, said in a release. "Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3's role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers."

Exhibitors, hotel and travel guides, event schedules, and other details will be shared in the months to come. It's unclear when tickets go on sale or how much they'll cost, and the ESA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

E3 was canceled in 2020 and held as a digital event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was meant to happen in 2022 but ultimately got canceled so ESA could focus on next year's show -- and likely so ReedPop could figure out the best approach.

Summer Game Fest seemed poised to replace E3 as the June video-game industry showcase, but the 2022 event didn't quite capture the excitement of the best conventions. The shows will seemingly go head-to-hear next year: Host Geoff Keighley said that Summer Game Fest will run as a "free digital and in-person event" in June 2023.