Disney Melee Mania will bring fan-favorite characters into the battle arena on Apple Arcade

Disney Melee Mania -- an upcoming multiplayer game from Mighty Bear Studios, creators of Apple Arcade's Butter Royale -- is headed to Apple Arcade. Your favorite Disney and Pixar characters will battle it out in colorful 3v3 arena matches to become the champion.

Disney Melee Mania will launch with 12 characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Moana and Elsa, each equipped with three specific abilities that relate to their character's personality. The game also has two modes -- Team Rumble and Spotlight Dash. Team Rumble's simple goal is to knock down your opponents and earn points. Spotlight Dash is a bit more complicated. To earn points, you'll need to stand on various spotlights on the map, some of which move around, making them worth more points.

Ben Chevalier, Mighty Bear Games art director, noted that the latest Apple tech, like iOS 15, as well as the A15 bionic chip will provide an ultra-smooth and responsive gaming experience. During the session, developers Mihoyo and 2K Games demonstrated how the new technology elevates Genshin Impact and NBA 2K Mobile, respectively.

The game is reminiscent of League of Legends, with multiple characters fighting over objectives in an enclosed setting. But Melee Mania was designed to be be a fun experience that everyone in the family can enjoy together. The developers wanted to make the experience as approachable as possible, according to Mighty Bear Games during a Monday demo session. Shorter battle sessions (each one is about five minutes) and the character's limited abilities offers a more simplified experience than other multiplayer online battle arena games.

In addition, Might Bear Games added a social aspect to the game without compromising safety. To rally your team or interact with other players, the characters can emote to signal that they need help in battle, or to rally the team. This way, parents don't have to worry if kids are playing alone.

"We want to avoid toxicity as much as we can when making games," Chevalier said in the session.

Disney Melee Mania doesn't have a release date yet, but it supports controllers and up to six players. The game will feature special in-app events attached to specific characters, where players can earn extra rewards, according to Chevalier. In addition, he said that the game focuses on fun Disney and Pixar characters that don't always get to be in the spotlight.

If you're interested in checking out Apple Arcade before Disney Melee Mania's launch, you can subscribe through the App Store for $5 per month, or $50 annually. The service offers over 220 games with more added weekly.