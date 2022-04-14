Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Is $20 on PlayStation and Xbox Right Now

Disco Elysium

Assume the role of a detective on the job and explore the fascinating world of Martinaise in Disco Elysium. In this groundbreaking roleplaying game from developed ZA/UM, you interrogate characters, crack cases, do the Jamrock Shuffle and more. The game has received numerous accolades, including a perfect score from GameSpot, and it is one of our favorite releases from last year. For $20 on Amazon, you can bring home Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for or , saving you half off its list price.

You'll investigate memorable characters and solve murders while making decisions that will portray you as an honorable detective, a crooked cop, something in between or beyond. It's entirely up to you. You have unprecedented freedom to develop your detective's strengths and weaknesses, which will affect how people react to you and how the story unfolds (if it doesn't kill you first).

The Final Cut edition of Disco Elysium includes new quests and is fully voiced, too. It features a revolutionary dialogue system as well as a plethora of roleplaying tools that result in rich gameplay.

Keep in mind that this game is rated Mature and contains content that is only intended for adults. If you're looking for a new adventure with a distinct and engagingly gritty flavor, now is the time to give this game a try.