Digimon Is Back Again, With 'Multiple' Games in the Works

Several new Digimon games are on the way, beginning with ports of Digimon World: Next Order.

"I would like to announce that we have decided to release Digimon World: Next Order on Nintendo Switch and Steam," Digimon games producer Kazumasa Habu said in a video message on Twitter.

Originally released on PlayStation Vita in 2016 and PlayStation 4 the following year, Next Order will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam in February 2023 with several new features, including faster movement and a less challenging "beginner mode" for new players.

Habu also teased that publisher Bandai Namco has "multiple Digimon game projects in the pipeline," although no other details were announced.

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco released Digimon Survive, a unique spin on the series that blends tactical role-playing gameplay with visual novel storytelling. Digimon Survive is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.