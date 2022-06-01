Diablo Immortal Rolling Out Early Except for Countries with Anti-Loot Box Laws

Diablo Immortal is the free-to-play mobile entry in the franchise launched early on Android and iOS Wednesday across the globe -- except for the Netherlands and Belgium. The reason behind those countries not having access to the new game are the laws preventing the selling of loot boxes.

A post on the Diablo Immortal subreddit from May 23 had a screenshot of a reply from a Blizzard Entertainment employee in Europe who confirmed that players in Belgium and the Netherlands won't be able to install the game when it's released. Dutch tech site Tweakers confirmed the game's unavailability because of those countries' anti-gambling laws, which also restrict loot boxes, as first spotted by GameIndustry.biz Monday. Players who attempt to get around the restriction in order to play the game risk being banned from Blizzard Entertainment's Battle.net.

Loot boxes are grab bags of in-game content purchased via a specific in-game currency that typically requires real-world money. Both Belgium and the Netherlands passed laws outlawing these forms of gambling in 2018, and other European countries considered their own versions of the legislation. There was a push by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, to ban loot boxes in the US back in 2019.

Blizzard Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diablo Immortal takes place after the events of Diablo II. Players control one of six classes: Barbarian, Wizard, Monk, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, and Crusader -- and destroy shards of the Worldstone. This game is the first mobile game for the series, but it will be released on Battle.net for PC players on Thursday.