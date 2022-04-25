Diablo Immortal Hits Android, iOS and PC on June 2

Blizzard

Diablo Immortal will launch on Android, iOS and PC on June 2, Blizzard said Monday. You can pre-register for the free-to-play massively multiplayer online action role-playing game now.

We've known about the mobile version since 2018 (and people have played it through closed alpha tests), but this is the first we've heard about the PC version. It'll launch in open beta, and the developer will collect player feedback during this period.

The game will include cross-play and cross-progression, so you'll be able to jump seamlessly between devices, and your progress from the PC open beta will be carried into the full version after it launches.

You'll be able to play as a Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer or Wizard and "traverse eight expansive zones" as you battle the denizens of Hell. The game will include live events involving other players and take on eight-player raids.

Diablo Immortal is the first Blizzard game to be built from the ground up for mobile, but the series started in the '90s. Diablo 4 is on the way, and parent company Activision Blizzard noted in its latest financial results briefing Monday that companywide internal testing is happening now. It doesn't have a release date yet.

Both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 were delayed last year as the company underwent leadership and culture changes following allegations that executives and senior members fostered a toxic work environment. In January, Microsoft announced plans to buy the company for $68.7 billion.