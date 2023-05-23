Diablo 4: Release Date, PC Specs and Everything Else You Should Know

Time to head back to hell.
Diablo 4, the latest installment of the popular dungeon crawler, is one of the big games for 2023, and if the recent beta tests are any indicators, it's also going to be one of the best games of the year.
Diablo 4 puts players back into the bleak world of Sanctuary where forces from Heaven and Hell manipulate humans to do their bidding. The Mother of Sanctuary, Lilith, has returned and intends to spread her evil across the world. It's up to the players to take on her forces and stop her before it's too late.
Diablo 4 comes out on June 6.
Diablo 4 will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S for $70.
The minimum requirements are:
Blizzard recommends the following specs:
There are five classes available in Diablo 4: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid and Necromancer.
Diablo 4 is the newest entry in the legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG. Players will fight against the horde of monsters controlled by Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Great Evils, and called the "mother" of Sanctuary, the world in which the Diablo series takes place.
One of the biggest changes in the new Diablo game is the open world. Players can now explore more areas of Sanctuary than in previous games. It's so big players can unlock horses later in the game.
Another change in Diablo 4 is character customization. Previous Diablo games had already designed heroes, but in the newest games, players can customize their own character.
Yes it will although developer Blizzard Entertainment says they will only be used for cosmetic purposes.