Diablo 4: Release Date, PC Specs and Everything Else You Should Know

Diablo 4, the latest installment of the popular dungeon crawler, is one of the big games for 2023, and if the recent beta tests are any indicators, it's also going to be one of the best games of the year.

Diablo 4 puts players back into the bleak world of Sanctuary where forces from Heaven and Hell manipulate humans to do their bidding. The Mother of Sanctuary, Lilith, has returned and intends to spread her evil across the world. It's up to the players to take on her forces and stop her before it's too late.

When does the Diablo 4 release?

Diablo 4 comes out on June 6.

What systems will Diablo 4 be available on?

Diablo 4 will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S for $70.

What are the PC requirements for Diablo 4?



The minimum requirements are:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 Storage: Solid-state drive with 90GB available space

Blizzard recommends the following specs:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

What classes are available in the Diablo 4?

There are five classes available in Diablo 4: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid and Necromancer.

What is the story for Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the newest entry in the legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG. Players will fight against the horde of monsters controlled by Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Great Evils, and called the "mother" of Sanctuary, the world in which the Diablo series takes place.

What's new in Diablo 4?

One of the biggest changes in the new Diablo game is the open world. Players can now explore more areas of Sanctuary than in previous games. It's so big players can unlock horses later in the game.

Another change in Diablo 4 is character customization. Previous Diablo games had already designed heroes, but in the newest games, players can customize their own character.

Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions?

Yes it will although developer Blizzard Entertainment says they will only be used for cosmetic purposes.