Destiny 2: The Final Shape Leak Gives Up Spoilers Ahead of Next Week's Launch

An accidental leak gave players on Sony's PlayStation 5 cloud streaming service access to Destiny 2: The Final Shape days ahead of the expansion's official launch on Tuesday, June 4. Posts on Reddit and on Discord servers leaked screenshots, videos and details about the latest addition to Bungie's multiplayer online shooter, which was fully playable for several hours, according to those posts.

The Final Shape is a critical update for those who follow Destiny 2, as it's expected to resolve major plot points of the franchise's Light and Darkness storyline.

After the leak, spoilers about the game spread online, making their way onto social media and online video platforms such as YouTube, where some Destiny fans were advised, "Don't even go on Twitter until launch … the leaks are devastating." Some fans speculated that Sony might release the expansion early now that its contents are spreading.

If you are spoiler-averse, stop reading here. If you want to know what's in the leak, read ahead.

The new expansion includes new options including a Banner of War weapon perk, a sword called Summum Bonum, lots of new equipment and a raid called Salvations Edge. A post on X includes major details about that raid. One of the first missions is called "Pale Heart of the Traveler" and includes a tower. There appears to be a new interface for a Journey tab. While these spoilers may not mean much to casual players, they're sending the Destiny 2 community, which has waited for years for the game to come this far, into an existential crisis.

As of this writing, Sony and Bungie's official Destiny 2 account on social media had not addressed the leak. Bungie did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.