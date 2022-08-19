Death Stranding Coming to PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Death Stranding, from legendary developer Hideo Kojima, will make the jump to Microsoft's PC Game Pass on Aug. 23.

First released in 2019 on the PS4, Death Stranding puts players in the role of Sam Bridges, whose character model and voice are provided by The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. The game follows Sam as he delivers cargo in a post-apocalyptic United States in hopes of reforming the country.

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

Death Stranding made the jump to PC back in 2020 in a version published by 505 Games along with Kojima Productions. Last year, Death Stranding Director's Cut came out on PS5 and PC, and it's also available on Sony's PS Plus service.

PC Game Pass is one of the three tiers of Xbox Game Pass that costs $10 a month to access a catalog of PC titles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive tier, at $15 a month, and includes hundreds of games on both the Xbox platform and PC, either by download or cloud streaming.