iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Death Stranding Coming to PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Time to deliver some packages in order to save America.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
death-stranding-analisis-ps4-2
PC Game Pass subscribers will have a new adventure to play soon. 
Kojima Productions

Death Stranding, from legendary developer Hideo Kojima, will make the jump to Microsoft's PC Game Pass on Aug. 23. 

First released in 2019 on the PS4, Death Stranding puts players in the role of Sam Bridges, whose character model and voice are provided by The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. The game follows Sam as he delivers cargo in a post-apocalyptic United States in hopes of reforming the country. 

Death Stranding made the jump to PC back in 2020 in a version published by 505 Games along with Kojima Productions. Last year, Death Stranding Director's Cut came out on PS5 and PC, and it's also available on Sony's PS Plus service

PC Game Pass is one of the three tiers of Xbox Game Pass that costs $10 a month to access a catalog of PC titles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive tier, at $15 a month, and includes hundreds of games on both the Xbox platform and PC, either by download or cloud streaming.