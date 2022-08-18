D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase: Start Time, How to Watch Online

Disney's D23 Expo runs Sept. 9 to 11, and promises to bring a bunch of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements. Gamers will want to pay attention to one panel in particular: the Sept. 9 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase.

The livestreamed digital showcase will include Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.

When does the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase start?

It'll kick off on Friday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, which converts to 9 p.m. GMT or Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 a.m. AEST (better brew some coffee for this one Australia).

How to watch the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase?

The showcase is available from the D23 website, the D23, Disney and Marvel YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, as well as Marvel's Twitch channel. We'll also embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

What can we expect from the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase?

The panel will feature Marvel's recently delayed gothic superhero strategy RPG Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which is already out, but an expansion could be revealed) and Disney Dreamlight Valley (coming out Sept. 6).

Even more intriguing is the "sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media" -- a studio led by Amy Hennig, the legendary writer-director known for her work on series like Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter and Uncharted.

The trailer for the showcase suggests we'll also see adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, first shown at E3 2021, and action title Aliens: Dark Descent, which was revealed in June's Summer Game Fest.