Cyberpunk 2077 Is Down to Just $5 on Xbox and PlayStation for Today Only

CD Project Red

Most folks who love the genre either appreciate or take issue with the new Cyberpunk 2077, where cyberpunks -- or urban mercenaries -- are equipped with cybernetic enhancements, for better or worse. The game was a little rough around the edges at launch and took a bit of work to really make great, so if you have been waiting for an excuse to pick up this game this is all you need. today, for both and consoles.

You can customize your character's cyberware, skill set and playstyle as you explore the massive world of Night City. Each choice you make along your journey will shape the story and the world around you. Note that this game is rated Mature and only intended for adult players. Additionally, it may not be available everywhere and could be in-store only in select regions. But if you want to experience a first-person, open-world, action-adventure game, $5 is a bargain worth checking out.