Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Set for 2023 Release

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 won't see the release of its first expansion until 2023, according to developer CD Projekt Red Thursday. No specifics about the expansion were provided by the company.

Plans for more content for the game have continued to be pushed back since its release in late 2020, as CD Projekt Red spent months following the game's launch fixing the various bugs plaguing the game. It wasn't until later in 2021 that many players were able to fully enjoy the game.

This past February, Cyberpunk 2077's 1.5 patch added support for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which it initially planned for 2021.

Along with the news of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, CD Projekt Red also revealed it's planning to release its popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for next-gen consoles. The company said earlier this month that it will release a new Witcher game using the Unreal Engine 5.