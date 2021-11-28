Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Walmart just slashed prices on the digital versions of Madden, FIFA and NHL 22

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.
One annoyance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is that big box retailers often discount silver disc versions of games when many of us have gone digital. (For owners of the Xbox Series S and $399 PS5 model, there's no disc drive -- thus no choice.) That's why fans of EA Sports games will be happy to see this latest sale on the digital versions of the current year (2022) version of Madden NFL 22, NHL 22 and FIFA 22 for the Xbox Series X/S.
This price appears to beat the Amazon and even Xbox's own prices for these titles, so get 'em while you can.