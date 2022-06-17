Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Serves Up Kitchen Fun on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Cooking Mama: Cuisine, a brand new game from the creators of the popular Japanese video game series, Cooking Mama. Apple Arcade subscribers can play this bright, colorful and highly tactile game comes without in-app purchase or ads.

The new title flips the series' traditional gameplay on its head. Instead of starting with a recipe and creating a dish, players won't know what they're making until it's finished. For example, combining eggs, milk, flour and a pot results in donuts. Each recipe takes you through multiple steps like sifting the flour, adding ingredients to an unruly stand mixer, rolling out the dough, cutting donut shapes out of your dough and deep-frying for the final product. You're working against a clock for points, so be quick, but if you go too fast you might derail the recipe.

After you've completed a dish, it's logged in one of your cookbooks. You can go back and practice or retry a recipe at any time. There's also no risk of combining ingredients that don't work, so don't worry, you won't create a culinary abomination.

Cooking Mama: Cuisine is laid-back, easy going fun, but the mystery recipes make it hard to put down. If you liked Masterchef: Let's Cook, or the excitement of combining different elements in Doodle God: Universe you'll probably enjoy this game.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.