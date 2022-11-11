Game Sequel Control 2 Is Happening

Control 2, a sequel to 2019's action-adventure game Control, is in the works, developer Remedy Entertainment said in a release Friday. The game, currently in concept stages, will be co-developed and co-published with 505 Games, a video game publisher based in Italy.

505 Games published the original Control, as well as other major titles such as the PC version of Death Stranding, Assetto Corsa and the Xbox version of No Man's Sky. Remedy will publish the PC version of Control 2, while 505 Games will handle the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S releases.

"Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts," said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games, in a press release. "We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2."

Control 2's initial development budget is set at 50 million euros (around $51 million), with Remedy retaining full ownership of the game's intellectual property. Costs for development, marketing and post-launch investments will be split between Remedy and 505 Games. Profits will also be split between both companies.

The original Control received wide critical acclaim, winning multiple Game of the Year awards as well as other nominations. It was a major hit for the Finnish studio that's known for creating more avant-garde experiences, often delving into the weird and psychological. The studio is well known for making Alan Wake, a 2010 Xbox 360 title that saw strong critical reception but weak initial sales. It slowly gained a cult following, gaining sales over time and selling over 4.5 million units across multiple platforms. A remastered version of Alan Wake was released earlier this year, although sales were disappointing. A sequel to Alan Wake is set to be released next year. Control has sold 3 million units, according to the release.

A release date for Control 2 wasn't mentioned.