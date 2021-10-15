Classic endless runner Tiny Wings now available on Apple Arcade

Apple

Tiny Wings, a classic iOS game from Andreas Illiger, joined Apple Arcade's catalog of almost 220 games on Friday. The award-winning title is still available in the App Store for $2, but Apple Arcade subscribers can play it without in-app purchases or ads.

Tiny Wings casts you as a bird with little wings and big dreams of flying. The bird uses beautiful hills as jumps and slides to help it take to the skies. At least for a little bit, before gravity brings it back down. But another hill is just around the corner! It's all about matching the flow of your jump to the curve ahead, increasing your speed as you go.

Simply tap the screen to fly through the ever-changing, hand-designed environment. Play in two different modes -- Day Trip or Flight School -- as well as split screen multiplayer on iPad.

According to Snowman, the developer behind Apple Arcade's Skate City, Tiny Wings was one of the inspirations for its celebrated Alto game series. Fans of Fledgling Heroes and Dodo Peak on Apple Arcade might also enjoy this game.

You can check out Apple Arcade's catalog of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics, for $5 per month or $50 annually. The service releases new games weekly, so there's always something new to look forward to.