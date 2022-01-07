Classic card games Hearts and Spades now on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade kicked off 2022 by adding classic card games hearts and spades from developer Mobility Ware to its catalog of 230 games. The latest titles to hit the mobile gaming subscription service will join Apple Arcade's selection of Timeless Classics like Good Sudoku, Solitaire and Backgammon.

Both Hearts and Spades put a fresh spin on the beloved games by pitting you against an intuitive AI that adapts to your playing style, requiring strategy, quick thinking and precision to win.

Apple Arcade -- a CNET Editors' Choice pick for 2021 -- costs $5 per month or $50 annually for access to its massive selection of games, all of which are free of ads and in-app purchases. The service adds new games and updates existing titles every week.