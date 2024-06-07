Civilization 7 Appears to Leak Ahead of Summer Game Fest

Ahead of the massive Summer Game Fest on Friday afternoon, publisher 2K Games appears to have leaked confirmation of a new Civilization game.

As spotted by Reddit users and other websites, a banner for Sid Meier's Civilization VII was on the 2K website before being removed. A screen capture shows a logo along with buttons to watch a trailer or add the game to your wishlist. Those links are apparently no longer active.

Gamers are unlikely to have to wait long for an announcement, however. 2K Games is one of the presenters at Friday afternoon's Summer Game Fest event at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, which begins at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also stream on Twitch, TikTok and Steam.

Previous rumors suggested that Borderlands 4 might be the big reveal at Summer Game Fest from 2K Games, but now that idea is under more scrutiny as Civilization VII seems more likely. Other potential surprises could include new installments in the BioShock and Mafia game franchises.

It's been almost six years since the last full-blown Civilization game was released. Civilization VI was published in October 2016 and received rave reviews. The studio behind Civilization, Firaxis, said last year that it was working on a new game, but did not specify if that was Civilization VII or another franchise project.