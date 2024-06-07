Civilization 7 Confirmed at Summer Game Fest. Watch the Trailer Here

A new Civilization game is coming, 2K Games revealed at Summer Game Fest on Friday. The games publisher dropped a teaser trailer and said the game will be released in 2025.

The announcement followed a leak of the news Friday morning, as spotted by Reddit users, when a banner for Sid Meier's Civilization VII was on the 2K website before being removed. A screen capture showed a logo along with buttons to watch a trailer or add the game to your wishlist.

Gamers didn't have to wait long for confirmation, as 2K Games was one of the presenters at Friday afternoon's SGF event at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, which kicked off at 5 p.m. ET. The event is also streaming on Twitch, TikTok and Steam.

It's been almost six years since the last full-blown Civilization game was released. Civilization VI was published in October 2016 and received rave reviews. The studio behind Civilization, Firaxis, said last year that it was working on a new game, but did not specify if that was Civilization VII or another franchise project.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.