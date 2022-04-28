Celebrate Star Wars Day With Early Deals on New and Classic Video Games

We're less than a week away from May the Fourth, a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate their love and passion for the series. But the Star Wars universe is too big to celebrate everything in just on day. That's why there are tons of deals and sales happening already, including some big discounts on tons of Star Wars video games. Now through next week, Star Wars is offering up to 80% off recent hits and classic titles for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and even some mobile games. Some deals are already available now, with more on the way tomorrow and next week. You can see the entire selection of games here:

No matter what kind of games you enjoy or what system you play them on, you'll be sure to find a game to help you celebrate at this sale. If you're a Switch player who's all about the classics, you can save 25% on the Star Wars Heritage Pack, which collects classic titles like Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Republic Commando and The Force Unleashed. Those on and can save big on recent hits like Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefront II, which are both 75% off right now. Xbox users can even grab this with Fallen Order, Battlefront II and Star Wars: Squadrons for just $30 right now, $60 off from the original price. PC gamers have plenty of deals, too, including discounts on fan favorites like and the original , both of which are on sale for just $10 right now.