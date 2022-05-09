Catch 'Em All Today With 50% Off Both Editions of Pokemon: Let's Go

Ready to live your dreams of becoming a Pokemon master? Well now's your chance. Today only, Best Buy has shaved 50% off the price of both the Eevee and Pikachu editions of Pokemon: Let's Go for the Nintendo Switch. This deal is only available on the physical edition of the game, and now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), you can pick it up a copy for just $30.

Pokemon: Let's Go is great for both hardcore fans and newcomers to the series. Bond with you partner Pokemon as you explore the massive open world of the Kanto region and encounter hundreds of true-to-size wild Pokemon, as well as fan favorite characters including Brock, Misty and the nefarious Team Rocket. Battle and capture wild Pokemon, or pit your team against other players through local wireless or online. You can also link the game to your Pokemon: Go account on your phone, and transfer any of your Kanto region Pokemon between accounts.

If you're looking for even more great Pokemon deals, there are plenty of other games for the Switch on sale right now as well: