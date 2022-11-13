Call of Duty Warzone Legacy: How to See Your Highlights and Career Statistics

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 launches on Nov. 16, but players of the free-to-play battle royale game can see how well they played Warzone 1.0 in the more than two years since its release.

The Warzone Legacy video is available to watch and download for all Call of Duty players. The highlight reel will include info such as the first time a player dropped into a match, which operator they preferred and even how many falling deaths they've had, along with other stats.

Memorialize your accomplishments (including falling deaths) with #MyWarzoneLegacy.



— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 8, 2022

To watch the video, players need to visit the My Warzone Legacy site. They'll need to enter their Activision ID, which can be found on their Call of Duty profile page. Once the ID has been entered, the video will be generated, and it can be downloaded or shared on Facebook or Twitter.

Warzone 2.0 starts on Nov. 16 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. The game will take pages from the recently released Modern Warfare 2 with a new map, AI-controlled opponents and additional changes to the gameplay such as swimming.

