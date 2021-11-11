Call of Duty Vanguard update to remove Quran from Zombies map

Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty Vanguard takes players back to World War II to take on the Nazis, but its Zombies mode has players jumping across the world and time periods. One particular map, however, has pages from the Quran scattered on the floor, which is considered very disrespectful to Muslims

On Twitter on Wednesday, some posted images of the religious text in the game and called for its removal. Activision, which published the game, said it has corrected the issue and apologized for its inclusion in the game.

يا اخوان انا اشوف صفحات من القران في الارض في خريطة Zombie ارى انه يجب ان تزال باسرع وقت اذا كانت صحيحة @playstationsa @CallofdutyARA#Vanguard #PS5Share, #CallofDutyVanguard pic.twitter.com/1WZLsMYbML — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTO0R) November 10, 2021

"Call of Duty is made for everyone," an Activision spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "There was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included last week, and has since been removed from the game. It should never have appeared as it did in game. We deeply apologize. We are taking immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future."

This is not the first time a Call of Duty game has been called out for an addition to the game that is offensive to Muslims. In Modern Warfare 2, a quote from Muslim prophet Muhammad was framed in a bathroom on the multiplayer map Favela. This led Activision to remove the map entirely.