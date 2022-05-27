Bulls-Eye! Pro Darts 2022 Hits Apple Arcade

If you've always wanted to be good at darts, but are cursed with poor aim, Pro Darts 2022 can let you live your bar sports dreams. Apple Arcade on Friday added the ad-free, fully unlocked game to its roster of more than 200 titles. Subscribers can play Pro Darts 2022 for no extra charge. If you're not subscribed to Apple Arcade, you can still check out the game, but you'll encounter in-app purchases.

Pro Darts 2022 offers practice games, quick play, tournaments and leagues, as well as online and multiplayer. You can choose different gameplay modes like standard darts, cricket darts, target darts and more. Pro Darts 2022 uses casual swipe-to-throw mechanics. Plus, adjustable player assist gives you some extra help getting a treble 20.

The game developer iWare Designs was also behind Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 on Apple Arcade. The developer also has a slew of realistic game simulation apps in the App Store.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.