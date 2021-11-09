Borderlands is back with a standalone re-release of Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep

2K Games

Remember Borderlands? The original loot shooter that pre-dated games like Destiny?



Okay, awesome. That's a start.

Remember Borderlands 2? The sequel that catapulted it to broader mainstream acclaim?

Sweet. Let's delve deeper...

Remember Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, the fourth expansion pack for Borderlands 2 that was released back in 2013? That's the one narrated by popular character Tiny Tina; the one that featured some fairly innovative narrative devices and was almost universally loved by the Borderlands fanbase.

Well, today Borderlands developer Gearbox announced it's released that DLC, presented as a "one-shot", that players can download right now on PS4, Xbox One or on PC via Steam or the Epic Store. The game will cost $9.99 on those platforms but will actually be available for free on the Epic Store until November 16.

The DLC is most likely being released as a taster for the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a new fully fledged Borderlands game coming out on March 25, 2022. Either way, this is as good a chance as any to brush up on the Borderlands universe, particularly if you can grab it for free on the Epic Store. Have at it!