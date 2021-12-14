Boba Fett gets his own Xbox controller

Razer

Xbox controllers featuring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda came out last year before the premiere of the second season of the Disney Plus series. With The Book of Boba Fett starting to steam on Dec. 29, the notorious bounty hunter will also receive his own controller.

Razer released the Limited Edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller with quick charge stand on Tuesday. Retailing for $180, the controller's design takes inspiration from the bounty hunter's helmet and works for Windows 10 PCs, Mac (with separate Microsoft wireless adapter), Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. It also has texture grips, pressure-sensitive triggers and a magnetic charging stand.

There are many clones, but there’s only one Boba Fett. Take down your bounty targets with absolute ease with our officially licensed Star Wars Xbox controller and charging stand—inspired by the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy. Available now: https://t.co/rMQchbp0tb pic.twitter.com/urvpxWL89W — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) December 14, 2021

Razer released multiple Star Wars-inspired controllers including the previously mentioned Mandalorian Beskar Edition controller along with a Darth Vader and Star Wars: Squadron version.

The Book of Boba Fett will steam on Disney Plus starting on Dec. 29. This series is a spinoff from the award-winning Mandalorian series, which will return for a third season very likely in 2022.