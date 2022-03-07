Blizzard Plans World of Warcraft and Hearthstone Reveals in Lieu of Blizzcon

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment said last month it won't put on its annual fan expo, BlizzCon, following a series of legal troubles stemming from the company's history of creating a toxic work environment for women. Instead, Blizzard says it will reveal its latest releases over the course of the next three months.

A new expansion for Hearthstone on March 15 will kick off the monthly reveals from Blizzard, the company said in a blog post Monday. It will be followed by the announcement of the next World of Warcraft expansion on April 19. Then in May, Blizzard will reveal its first World of Warcraft game for mobile devices.

The next expansion is on the horizon.



Join us. April 19.



✨ https://t.co/u5mEMf2WYj pic.twitter.com/dOIyAFBjcM — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 7, 2022

Since July, Blizzard has been at the center of legal complaints made by state and federal regulators. The lawsuits filed against the parent company, Activision Blizzard, allege multiple instances of women being subject to sexual harassment and discrimination. Last week, the family of a former employee who died by suicide filed a wrongful death suit against the game company, alleging it contributed to her death.