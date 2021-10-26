Blizzard cancels BlizzCon 2022

Getty Images

As Blizzard Entertainment's legal troubles continue, the company has decided to cancel its annual fan event, BlizzCon. Blizzard says it will "reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like."

"At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences," the company said Tuesday.

Due to the COVID pandemic, Blizzard made its event online this past February. Blizzard says even though its show will not happen in 2022, it will still make announcements about its franchises.

In July, Blizzard found itself the subject of a lawsuit filed by California over sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, and the federal government is following up with its own investigations over workplace issues. Last week, Blizzard fired more than 20 employees for their part in the toxic culture.