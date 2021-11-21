Black Friday Switch shocker: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now $27, its lowest price ever

Nintendo/Capture by CNET

Black Friday deals are here, and savings are rolling in on some of the most popular games. GameStop is offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch for on $27 right now. This is the lowest price we've seen, and it appears to apply to the cartridge or digital version. Important: Be sure to click "new" or "digital" if you want those versions, as the link defaults to "pre-owned," which is only $3 cheaper.

Breath of the Wild is part of the wildly popular The Legend of Zelda franchise. In this adventure, Link embarks on an open-air exploration of the kingdom of Hyrule. With more interactive paths, choices, and consequences, your path is your own. There are lots of puzzles to solve, enemies to face in combat, shrines to discover and other survival skills to practice. The portability of the Nintendo Switch means you can take your journey almost anywhere.

This open-world game is a modern classic, widely regarded as the best game on the Switch and one of the best games of all time. It scored a rare 10/10 at our sister site, GameSpot, as well as winning Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction, and Game of the Year for 2017 from The Game Awards. (And those are just a handful of its accolades.) Bottom line: If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, or if you're gifting it this year, you absolutely want this game, and this is the best price you're likely to find.

Other retailers may price-match this deal, so we will keep you updated of any developments.