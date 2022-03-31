Best Xbox Deals: Save on Controllers, Headsets, Series S and More

Deal Savings Price









Just getting your hands on a brand-new Xbox Series X can still be a challenge, so you can expect it to be quite a while before we start to see any discounts on Xbox's most advanced console. But just because the Series X remains frustratingly elusive doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other great deals on Xbox consoles and accessories that you can take advantage of right now. There are tons of discounts out there on everything from controllers to headsets to subscriptions, and even a rare deal on the next-gen Xbox Series S.

Below, you'll find our roundup of the best Xbox deals and discounts that you can find right now. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so check back often to make sure you're getting the best price available. And for more advice on how to get the most out of your Xbox, you can check out our list of the best Xbox subscription deals.

Microsoft While availability of the Xbox Series X is limited (to say the least), its "lite" cousin, the Series S, is much easier to find in stock. Newegg even has a rare opportunity to grab one at less than list price. This compact Xbox doesn't have a disc drive, but as next-gen games are all available digitally, it's a great pick for casual gamers looking to check out the latest titles. It comes equipped with 512GB of storage and has a native resolution of 1440p. Just use the promo code MDLBQ29459 at checkout to get the discount. Read our Xbox Series S review.

Microsoft Microsoft officially discontinued the Xbox One back in 2020, so it's pretty difficult (and expensive) to find new consoles. But if you're hoping to grab one of these previous-gen Xboxes, there are still quite a few refurbished models floating around out there at a good price. And while they won't be able to handle every next-gen game, quite a few new titles are still playable, including recent hits like Elden Ring. This model features a full 1TB of storage, and is equipped with a disk drive and backwards compatibility, making it a great pick if you're big on retro games. Though for casual gamers looking for the easiest and most accessible option, you're probably better off opting for the Xbox Series S, which is available at a similar price. Note: True, calling this a deal is probably a stretch as there's no straightforward discount, but it is the best price you'll find out there on a full-size Xbox console with a disk drive.

Seagate Games just keep getting bigger, and while I'm not complaining, it does mean that your console's storage can fill up pretty quickly. Seagate makes portable hard drives that are specifically designed to expand your Xbox's storage so you can spend less time redownloading and more time gaming. This 2TB model uses a USB 3.2 interface, and is compatible with the Xbox Series X and S, as well as all versions of the Xbox One. The larger 4TB drive is also on sale for $110.

Xbox If you're looking for a second controller for your Xbox, or just want something just a little more exciting than the black one that came with your console, you can save some money by shopping through Microsoft directly. Right now you can save up to $15 on wireless controllers that are compatible with both the Xbox Series X and S, as well as all generations of the Xbox One. The biggest discount is $15 off the shock blue color, but you can also save $10 on cobalt black and robot white models, and $5 on the pulse red and electric volt variants.

Josh Goldman/CNET If you're a hardcore gamer, you might want to think about upgrading from the base controller that comes with the console. The Wolverine V2 Chroma was one of our favorite Xbox controllers that we play-tested, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. It's equipped with tactile buttons for crisp, quick response as well as six extra remappable buttons and interchangeable thumbstick caps for a gaming experience that's optimized for your play style. Just note that controller is only compatible with the next-gen Xbox Series X and S, not the Xbox One.

Hyper X A gaming headset lets you strategize (and trash talk) with your team over voice-chat and provides clear audio so you can hear every step and shot that's happening around you. The Cloud Flight X was one of our favorite Xbox headsets for this year, and features a built-in sound mixer so you can adjust the audio and boost what you want to hear. It uses a 2.4GHz USB dongle for a low-latency wireless connection, and the mic arm is removable so it doesn't get in your way during single-player sessions.