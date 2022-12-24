Best PS Plus Games: Mass Effect and Kingdom Hearts

PlayStation Plus leans into older and more cultish games for its end-of-year releases. After recently adding The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (still great, even at more than a decade old), the service also now has several Kingdom Hearts games. Entries from that Disney-based RPG include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 2.8. Yes, the naming conventions are that confusing if you're not a dedicated follower.
The addition of indie critical fave What Remains of Edith Finch and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint offer a nice contrast of emotional narrative and, well, shooting.
PS Plus Premium subscribers (as opposed to Essential and Extra tier subscribers) have recently gotten access to a series of Ratchet and Clank games originally released on the PS3. This includes Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.
Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Stray
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Deathloop
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and FFVII Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut
- Returnal
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (and now Black Flag and several others)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- God of War (2018)
- Fallout 76
- Red Dead Redemption 2
There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)
The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)
One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.
Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- XCOM 2
- Greedfall
- Uncharted: the Lost Legacy
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Pillars of Eternity
- Tetris Effect
- Outer Wilds
One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:
- Chaosbane
- Space Hulk: Deathwing
- Inquisitor
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Space Hulk Tactics
I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.
