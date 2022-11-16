Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon's Early Black Friday Black Friday Ads Satellite 911 Calls on iPhones PlayStation VR 2 Preorder Best Free VPNs COVID Boosters Best Phones in 2022
Tech Gaming

Best PS Plus Games: Ratchet & Clank, Tom Clancy and Skyrim Lead November Titles

There's no such thing as too much Skyrim.

Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
a warrior with a sword looking up to a flying dragon
Skyrim comes to PS Plus for those who still haven't played it. 
Bethesda Game Studios

PlayStation Plus adds even more games to its large catalog of games in November. One of the most iconic RPGs makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service this month along with other stellar titles. 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is now out for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Originally released in 2011, Skyrim received a wealth of awards when it came out, and its popularity is one of the reasons the game has been ported to the last three generations of video game consoles. The special edition includes the full game along with the three expansions for it.

Along with Skyrim comes two Tom Clancy games: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Rainbow Six Siege is an intense team-based tactical shooter while The Division 2 puts players in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.  Then for Premium PS Plus subscribers, the Ratchet and Clank games released on the PS3 are now available. This includes Ratchet & Clank,, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction. 

Here are some other notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier. 

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • XCOM 2
  • Greedfall
  • Uncharted: the Lost Legacy
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity 
  • Tetris Effect 
  • Outer Wilds

One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

  • Chaosbane
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Inquisitor 
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Space Hulk Tactics 

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed. 

