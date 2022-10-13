Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Best PS Plus Games: GTA Vice City and More

Take a trip down to Vice City.

Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance from gta vice city holding machine guns
Tommy Vercetti is ready for download on PS Plus. 
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. 

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first released on the PlayStation 2. The remaster upgrades the game's visuals and was part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition released for the PS4 and PS5 last year. However, it didn't win over fans of the series due to a wealth of bugs and glitches that developer Rockstar Games says it's fixed since the release. 

After reliving the 2000s in Vice City, here are some other notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier. 

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • XCOM 2
  • Greedfall
  • Uncharted: the Lost Legacy
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity 
  • Tetris Effect 
  • Outer Wilds

One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

  • Chaosbane
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Inquisitor 
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Space Hulk Tactics 

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed. 

