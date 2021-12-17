Best PlayStation Plus deals: Save up to 50% on 12-month subscription

Sony

Whether you've got a PlayStation 4, or somehow managed to snag yourself a PS5, PlayStation Plus is a great way to get the most out of your console. While this subscription initially seems fairly straightforward, there's a bit more to it than meets the eye. Especially when you take into consideration the separate PlayStation Now subscription, which is similar in some aspects, and very different in others. To help you decide if PS+ is a service you'll actually use, or will just end up being another monthly charge you keep forgetting to cancel, we've broken down the monthly pricing and what features the subscription actually includes.

Best PlayStation Plus deals

Like most subscription services, PS+ incentivizes a longer membership plan over a shorter one. Choosing an annual membership will save you 50% compared to a monthly subscription, and 40% compared to a 3-month. True, it will cost you a lump sum of $60, but with the instant access it grants to over 20 games, it also pays for itself immediately.

Subscription Breakdown Subscription Price Cost per month 1 Month $10 $10 3 Months $25 $8.33 12 Months $60 $5

Beyond the monthly savings offered with an annual membership, there are a few more ways to avoid leaving money on the table with this subscription. With a little digging, you can also find subscription packages on sale that bring the monthly cost down even lower. Here are some of the best ones available right now.

Sony Right now, new subscribers to PlayStation Plus can grab a yearly subscription for only $30, only $5 more than a 3-month membership. That brings cost down to a mere $2.50 per month. The offer is not available to current subscribers, and is only valid through Dec. 19, so act fast.

PlayStation You can also grab a 12 month subscription on sale from CD Keys right now. While it is still slightly more expensive than the deal from PlayStation directly, there are a few added benefits. For one, there is no listed expiration, so you've got a bit more time to decide if you actually want to commit to a full year. The other major benefit is that this deal is not exclusive to new subscribers (as far as we can tell), so those hoping to re-up there existing plan can get in on the savings as well.

PlayStation If you're looking to try out PlayStation Plus before you commit to a full year, you grab a 3 month subscription on sale from CDKeys as well.

PlayStation Plus: What's included?

A PS+ subscription grants you access to a couple of different features. While the majority are universal, there are some differences for those who have upgraded to the PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4 users. We've broken down all the major features here.

Monthly games

For budget-conscious gamers, this is one of the biggest draws for the PS+ subscription. Every month, three new games are available for subscribers to claim for free. Even if you don't have the storage to download it that particular month, you can still claim the title and save it in your library for a later date. The rotating selection consists of two PlayStation 4 games and one next-gen title (though PS4 users can still download a previous-gen version). While these aren't always the biggest AAA titles, plenty of great games have been up for grabs in the past.

Game selection is also where PlayStation 5 users get a bit of a bonus. Subscribers who have the more recent console will also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a back catalogue of some of the biggest PS4 games. Hits like God of War, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us (remastered) and many more are available for free to PS5 users, while PS4 users will still have to actually purchase the games. Its a great bonus if you were an Xbox user in the previous generation, and never had a chance to check out some of these popular PlayStation exclusives.

Online multiplayer

Whether it's running and gunning in the latest FPS, or trash-talking your buddy in a friendly match of FIFA, if you're a fan of multiplayer mayhem, a PS+ subscription is pretty much going to be a necessity. While there is a growing selection of free-to-play games like Warzone and Fortnite that don't require an online membership, the vast majority multiplayer games will. And as more and more titles embrace cross-platform gameplay, you'll be able to play with you're friends regardless of their preferred consoles.

Exclusive discounts and access

On top of the selection of free monthly games, PS+ subscribers will also get access to exclusive deals and discounts from the PlayStation online store. From full games to add-ons and DLC, subscribers will often times be able to grab more recent and popular titles at a reduced price that non-subscribers won't see for some time. Beyond sales, PS+ users will also get exclusive early-access to new demos and betas, as well as unique in-game rewards, skins, and content.