Best PlayStation Deals: Save $200 on a Refurb PS4 or VR Headset and More

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Considering the sky-high demand for the PlayStation 5, you can expect it to be quite a while before we start to see any deals on Sony's next-gen console. But that doesn't mean there aren't some other great deals on PlayStation consoles, accessories and equipment that you can take advantage of right now. With a little digging, you can find big discounts on everything from PlayStation controllers to headsets and even consoles, as long as you can live with a refurb model.

Below, you'll find our roundup of the best PlayStation deals that you can shop right now. And for more PlayStation offers, you can check out our guide on how to get the best value on a PS Plus or PS Now subscription.

Sony Plenty of recent next-gen games are still available for the PlayStation 4, and if you're looking for a good price on a console, your best bet is to shop refurbished. GameStop currently has a selection of used 1TB slim models available for $300, which is about $200 less than the limited quantity of new consoles that are still floating around out there. While it doesn't come bundled with any games, this refurb model does include with a DualShock Wireless controller.

Sarah Tew/CNET There's a growing number of virtual reality, or VR, headsets on the market, and Sony's PlayStation VR is one of our favorites that you can shop right now. Like with other PlayStation consoles, deals are pretty slim at the moment, but if you're hoping to snag one of these sleek Sony headsets at a discount, you can save hundreds by opting for a refurbished model. This headset features a 1080p OLED display, support for 3D audio and is fully compatible with both the PS4 and the PS5.

David Carnoy/CNET Turtle Beach is one of the top brands out there when it comes to gaming headsets, and the second-gen Stealth 600 is one of our favorite PlayStation headsets on the market. These headphones are compatible with both PS4 and PS5 and are equipped with 50mm speakers for clear, immersive sound so you can hear every step and shot. They're totally wireless thanks to the use of a mini-USB transmitter, and the mic arm folds up into the headset so its not in your way when you're not using it for voice chats.

Sarah Tew/CNET When it comes to game consoles, 500GB or even a full 1TB of storage can fill up pretty quickly. While you can certainly delete and re-download games, an external storage drive is a much more efficient solution. This 2TB WD drive is compatible with the PS4 and PS5, but it can only store PS4 games. And with optimized speeds of up to 900Mb/s, you can skip those loading screens and get right to the action.

Walmart While consoles typically come with a controller, one of the best parts of gaming is couch co-op (or versus) with some friends. If you're looking for a second controller for your PlayStation 4, this is the best price you'll find out there at the moment. However, this price is only available on the Midnight Blue color variant.