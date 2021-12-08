Best gifts for the Halo fan in your life

Microsoft

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

After much anticipation, December has arrived -- and with it, the release of Halo Infinite for Xbox and PC. The popular franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and that means there are a lot of cool new things hitting shelves for it. There's a good chance the Halo fan in your life already owns or plans to own this game, which our own Mark Serrels reviewed recently, so what else could you give them as a gift?

It's the perfect time to give fans of Master Chief, Cortana other Halo mainstays a bit of fandom for the holidays. We've gone through a number of products and boiled down our favorites to help you in your quest. Without further ado, here are our top picks for Halo-themed gifts this year.

Great Halo gifts for fans

Numskull Designs This Halo locker will help you keep everything you need for your Xbox tidy and in one place. It will hold up to 10 of your favorite games inside, it features a small drawer for cables, and it has space on the sides and top to hold controllers and headphones.

Disguise Don Master Chief's armor in this awesome jumpsuit that features muscle built in to the torso and arms as well as full 360-degree graphics, so that the whole outfit replicates the design from the Halo games. It also comes with a wearable helmet, which a lot of reviews praised for its authenticity. Gloves and boot covers are also available for purchase, but are sold separately.

Hex Not only does this bag carry the Spartan-117 ID number of Master Chief, but it also features a water resistant canvas shell, a lay-flat water bottle pocket, luggage handle pass-through, Eva foam padded storage for a laptop up to 15-inches and more.

Halo This 10-inch PVC statue of Master Chief is decorated with stunning detail. The figure features the MA40 assault rifle, grappleshot, energy sword and base. It's a must-have for Halo fans.

Mega Construx This building set measures in at over 25-inches long when completed and comes in at over 550 pieces. The Covenant weapon replica comes with a buildable stand and features twin scythes, curved hilt and transparent blue bricks. Note that this item has limited availability and has sold out in some stores, so if you want this item for the holidays, act fast.

Let your loved one show off their appreciation for the franchise in this snapback hat commemorating 20 years of Halo. It has a raised rubber design on the front and a green pattered cloth underside on the curved bill.

Halo merchandise available for preorder

You can preorder these items now, but they are likely not going to ship until 2022. These items will be so appreciated, though, that we're pretty sure fans won't mind the wait.

Nerf Lmtd This Nerf blaster inspired by the Needler from Halo Infinite is up for grabs, and Nerf brought the works for this one. The blaster features a touch sensor, which will light up the flexible needles when you grip the handle, a fully motorized 10 dart drum, as well as 10 Elite foam darts, a display stand and a card to unlock in-game content for Halo Infinite. This is definitely a must-have for Halo fans, but note that this item is a taking preorders and won't be shipped until late 2022.