Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January

Monster Hunter Rise and the Persona series are the top news Game Pass titles for the month.

Dan Ackerman headshot
Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
a hunter prepares to fight a four-legged monster in a lake
Game Pass has plenty for people wanting to capture monsters. 
Nintendo/Capcom

Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack. 

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some recent and classic favorites on the service. 

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, but it's now out on Game Pass for PC, Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The latest in the action-RPG franchise is one of the easiest to pick up for new players while also having a catalog of giant monsters to takedown that longtime fans will enjoy. 

Another long-running franchise out on Game Pass in January is Persona, in the form of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. Both games feature young heroes taking on demons, monsters and other evil beings that hide in the modern world. Subscribers can play either game on PC, Xbox consoles or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

New and noteworthy

Recent hits

Must-play classics 

PC gaming picks

We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus
