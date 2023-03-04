Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: Hi-Fi Rush, Valheim, and More

An Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some recent and classic favorites on the service.

Valheim is a multiplayer survival game based on Norse mythology that has been a hit with PC gamers since its release in 2021. On March 14, the game makes its way to Xbox Game Pass letting players explore the world of Valheim and build their own bases to fend off the monsters of the world. Up to 10 players can join up with crossplay enabled between Xbox and Steam players.

New and noteworthy

Recent hits















(no, really)





















Must-play classics

(and )















PC gaming picks

















We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus.