Tech Gaming

Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: Hi-Fi Rush, Valheim, and More

Give these games a try.

Dan Ackerman headshot
Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
a characters rides a norse boat on an ocean
Explore the land of Valheim to prove yourself worthy to Odin. 
Microsoft

An Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service.

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some recent and classic favorites on the service. 

Valheim is a multiplayer survival game based on Norse mythology that has been a hit with PC gamers since its release in 2021. On March 14, the game makes its way to Xbox Game Pass letting players explore the world of Valheim and build their own bases to fend off the monsters of the world. Up to 10 players can join up with crossplay enabled between Xbox and Steam players. 

New and noteworthy

Xbox Series X
Recent hits

Xbox Series S
Must-play classics 

PC gaming picks

We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Best for multiplatform gaming

Game Pass has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device. 

Microsoft offers several versions, but because of how the features are sliced up between them, only the $15-per-month Ultimate plan, with all the benefits detailed above, really makes sense. Read our Xbox Game Pass review

