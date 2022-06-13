Tech Gaming

Best Games on the New PlayStation Plus

The first batch of PlayStation Plus games for the Extra and Premium tiers includes a few real gems.

Dan Ackerman headshot
Dan Ackerman
A PS5 displaying the PlayStation Plus library.
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The new version of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is live now (at least in my region). The initial catalog for the Extra tier – the closest to Xbox Game Pass – has about 400 games right now, but only a handful of what you'd consider top-shelf games. 

The most notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far, include: 

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Death Stranding: Director's Cut
  • NBA 2K22
  • Returnal
  • Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Fallout 76
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster day one vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. The more-expensive Premium tier also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles. 

However, there are plenty of cult and indie favorites as well. I'm listing a handful of what I think are notable ones, and I'm soliciting similar suggestions from my colleagues for an update. 

Here are my older or lesser-known picks so far:

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • XCOM 2
  • Greedfall
  • Uncharted: the Lost Legacy
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity 
  • Tetris Effect 
  • Outer Wilds

And one odd-but-interesting thing I noticed – there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging, and I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

  • Chaosbane
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Inquisitor 
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Space Hulk Tactics 

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed. 

