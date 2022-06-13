Best Games on the New PlayStation Plus

The new version of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is live now (at least in my region). The initial catalog for the Extra tier – the closest to Xbox Game Pass – has about 400 games right now, but only a handful of what you'd consider top-shelf games.

The most notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far, include:

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Guardians of the Galaxy

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

NBA 2K22

Returnal

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Fallout 76

Red Dead Redemption 2

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster day one vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. The more-expensive Premium tier also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles.

However, there are plenty of cult and indie favorites as well. I'm listing a handful of what I think are notable ones, and I'm soliciting similar suggestions from my colleagues for an update.

Here are my older or lesser-known picks so far:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

XCOM 2

Greedfall

Uncharted: the Lost Legacy

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pillars of Eternity

Tetris Effect

Outer Wilds

And one odd-but-interesting thing I noticed – there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging, and I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

Chaosbane

Space Hulk: Deathwing

Inquisitor

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Space Hulk Tactics

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.

