Best Games on PS Plus: Twisted Metal, Undertale, It Takes Two and Many More for July
Sony's PlayStation Plus service has a giant library of games. These are our favorites.
July is another big month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A little bit of everything is coming this month, including two retro games that are the inspiration for a new TV series.
Twisted Metal is the vehicular combat franchise that originated on the original PlayStation and is now a TV series coming to Peacock on Thursday. Just in time for the show's debut, Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2 are now available on PS Plus on the Premium tier. Award-winning co-op game It Takes Two and indie RPG darling Undertale are also available on the service this month.
Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far:
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 7
- Dishonored 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Tekken 7
- Stray
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Deathloop
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and FFVII Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Untitled Goose Game
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut
- Returnal
- Inscryption
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (and now Black Flag and several others)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- God of War (2018)
- Far Cry 6
There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite and the upcoming Starfield. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)
The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)
One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier.
Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- XCOM 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Pillars of Eternity II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Tetris Effect
- Outer Wilds
I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed.
